Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 18,075 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

