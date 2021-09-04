Analysts Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

In related news, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

