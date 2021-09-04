Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

