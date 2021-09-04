Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,576 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

