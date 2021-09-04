Synovus Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

