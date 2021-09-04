Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$52.63

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TSU opened at C$47.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.11 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.7162272 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

