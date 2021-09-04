Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.