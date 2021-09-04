James Robert Pray Sells 5,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total transaction of $1,358,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $428,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00.

PEN stock opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 645.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

