Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $29,763.48 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dashyant Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

