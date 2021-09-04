BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $11.49 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
