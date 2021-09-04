BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

