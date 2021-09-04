Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

