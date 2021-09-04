Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $15.86 on Friday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.