The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SZC stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.