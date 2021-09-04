Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $54,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

