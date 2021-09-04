Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 21,190 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Okta worth $61,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 9.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $270.40 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

