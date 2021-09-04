Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.