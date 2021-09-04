IMC Chicago LLC Invests $1.25 Million in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

