Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,206.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $82.71 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

