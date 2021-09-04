Burney Co. Has $851,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Burney Co. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 228.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of State Street by 13.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 57.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

