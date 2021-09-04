Burney Co. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

