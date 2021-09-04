Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $365.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

