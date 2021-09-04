StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.