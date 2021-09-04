Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Abiomed worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Abiomed by 12.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $372.69 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

