The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

