Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.