Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NYSE PNR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

