Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

