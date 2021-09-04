Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives $28.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

