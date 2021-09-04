Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,621,930 shares of company stock worth $317,537,678 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

