Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pulmonx stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

