Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale Sells 3,252 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

