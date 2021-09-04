IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,244 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $83,214.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50.

IGMS stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

