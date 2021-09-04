Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Robert Otten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

