Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $91,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $415.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.