Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,406 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $79,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $508.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day moving average is $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

