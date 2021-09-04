Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,365,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

