Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,267. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

