Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Announces $0.10 Final Dividend

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Northern Star Resources news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. Also, insider Stuart Tonkin 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

