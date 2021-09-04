Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.58) and the highest is ($1.19). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galapagos.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $148.68.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

