Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.58) and the highest is ($1.19). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galapagos.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $148.68.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
