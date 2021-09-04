Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($2.58). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 3,870.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

