Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

