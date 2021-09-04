Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 622 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

