Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 968,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,401,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,918 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,914,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

