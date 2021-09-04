Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $303,963.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

