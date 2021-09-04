American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 18,095 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $192,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Saturday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00.

AMWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $6,789,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.