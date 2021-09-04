SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,349.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $4,349.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

