Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $343.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

