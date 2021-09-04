Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 822 ($10.74) on Friday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 834 ($10.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £492.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 789.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 752.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

