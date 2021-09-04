Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

